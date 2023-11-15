Speed checks were carried out in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford and Aingers Green in Great Bentley, in addition to Clacton following reports from concerned residents.

The top speed recorded was 45mph despite the speed limit being just 30mph.

While on proactive patrols, officers from the Clacton Community Policing Team came across an uninsured motorist driving a white KIA.

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Please be mindful of your speed, officers will be continuing to conduct speed checks across Tendring in areas brought to our attention by residents.

“Thank you to the drivers adhering to the speed limits.”