The Princes Theatre, in Station Road, is hosting special and more relaxed performances of this year's pantomime, which follows the story of Aladdin.

Aladdin features a stellar cast including former Eastenders star John Altman, pop sensation Cleopatra Higgins, and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Graeme Matthews as Wishee Washee.

Curtains go up on the show, presented by Anton Benson Productions, from December 8, with regular performances running until January 1 next year.

For those with sensory issues, a more relaxed performance with minimal special effects will be taking place on December 28, beginning at 2pm.

This showing will also be signed by a BSL interpreter for the deaf community and the venue will not be selling any flashing merchandise, only programmes.

Other special performances include the meet and greet days, on December 10 and December 30, in which the audience members can mingle with the cast after the show.

Perhaps the most special performance of all, to the audience attending the pantomime on Christmas Eve, there will be a special visit from Father Christmas himself after the show before he prepares to deliver presents around the world.

Mick Barry, the council's Cabinet Member for Leisure and Public Realm, encourages people to book their tickets now.

He said: “This year’s panto is really shaping up to be a great production, and I’d urge everyone to grab their tickets soon, you don’t need three wishes or a magic genie, just a trip to the box office,”

“In addition to the excellent performances, I’m pleased we are once again running a relaxed and signed show so that everyone can enjoy the fun of the panto, and that we’ll be honoured with a visit from Santa too.”

Tickets are available from the Princes Theatre website at princestheatre.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.