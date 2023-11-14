Sands, a non-profit supporting anyone who has been affected by the loss of a baby, works to save babies' lives and ensures that, when a baby does die, anyone impacted gets the support and care they need.

On November 25, the charity is hosting a 5km Starlight walk, where anyone who has lost a baby is invited to walk together beneath the stars with a lantern in hand.

Gathering at the Memorial Gardens, in Clacton, the walk will take attendees down and along the seafront, then to the slope at Holland-on-Sea, opposite The Kingscliff Pub, before heading back along the promenade to the starting point.

Memory - Families walking at another Sands Starlight Walk in memory of their lost babies (Image: Sands)

Maria Gormley, bereaved mum and befriender for Clacton-on-Sea Sands, said: “We want to do the Starlight walk to help raise awareness of baby loss and funds for the charity Sands so they can continue to help other bereaved families that need them.

“I’m taking part in the Starlight walk in memory of my little girl Laura and all babies gone too soon.

"It will be a very moving and poignant walk under the starlight for each and every family as they come together to remember their little ones and together we will walk through the darkness and find the light."

Lights - Part of the package given to those signed up to the walk (Image: Sands)

Tickets are £6 which includes two lantern bags, two LED candles and a card of dedication to the baby who has sadly died.

A spokesman for the charity said: "It’s a lovely way to remember our babies and also just have a social walk in the twilight and darkness surrounded by starlight carrying our lanterns."

After the walk, everyone who took part is invited to the Clacton Bowling Club, in Marine Parade West, where everyone can share complimentary coffee, tea and cakes.

The spokesman added: "We can't wait to walk under the stars with you this November, on the darkest of nights, the stars shine brightest."

To sign up head to: register.enthuse.com and for more information go to: www.sands.org.uk