Duffy Tomei, the voluntary curator at the Driftwood Art Gallery at Photovogue, in Connaught Avenue, is preparing her own exhibition.

Titled 'Water Water Everywhere', the two-week exhibition features artwork of the ocean in beautifully arranged oil paints, acrylics and even a hint of watercolour.

Cascade - One of Duffy's paintings of the ocean (Image: Duffy Tomei)

Duffy said: "When I moved to Walton-on-the-Naze I found myself employed at a venue that displayed local artists' work.

"Seeing the amazing work of other artists on display spurred me on to create for myself."

The artist uses whatever method, medium, subject and style best suits her mood on the day.

She said: "Once upon a time, I worried that I needed to decide upon a specific style, but I have now come to realise that my style is to be erratic, which suits my nature.

"My mood definitely has an impact on the process of creating a piece.

"Sometimes I want to focus on the smallest detail, attempting to create a photorealistic image and at other times, I need to throw caution to the wind and express my emotions in a loose, carefree way."

Colour - Another one of Duffy Tomei's pieces of art (Image: Duffy Tomei)

Having once been a dance teacher, Duffy says movement is her main inspiration for art.

"My earlier years spent dancing and later in physical theatre have shown me how expressive and flowing the body can be," she said.

"I attempt to put some kind of flow in all of my paintings, playing with the brush and palette knife to explore shapes.

"Since moving to the coast, away from the town, I am overwhelmed by the movement of the sea and how the seasons and weather change the look of the land.

"The ever changing colours of nature and the movement that abounds is what inspires me to paint."

Water - One of Duffy's masterpieces (Image: Duffy Tomei)

Gallery visitors can meet Duffy on November 16 and November 23, from 11am until 4pm.

The two-week exhibition starts on November 13 and is open from 10am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

For more information head to: duffytomeiartist.uk