Anglia in Bloom has chosen Frinton as its representative in the Small Town category finals of Britain in Bloom 2024.

The nomination follows the town's gold award at the 2023 Anglia in Bloom competition and the success of its entries into the Royal Horticultural Society’s ‘It's Your Neighbourhood’.

With the help of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust and St Mary’s Old Church, Frinton gained the competition's highest ‘Level 5 Outstanding’ rating.

Ahead of the competition, the town is now aiming to achieve core values of community participation, environmental responsibility and gardening achievements.

The nationwide gardening competition will celebrate its 60-year anniversary in 2024.

The theme for this milestone year is ‘friendship’ and the Royal Horticultural Society is inviting communities to share their stories of friendship which have blossomed because of the national competition, the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ or other community gardening projects.