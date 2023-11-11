Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed since the end of the First World War in 1919 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

This weekend will see a series of events to remember the fallen.

Here’s a list of some of them:

Brightlingsea

There will be a march in Brightlingsea on November 12 starting at 2.45pm at The Royal British Legion Brightlingsea branch, in Sydney Street.

The march will head towards the town's War Memorial in Victoria Place soon after.

Colchester

Important - A Previous Colchester Remembrance Sunday parade in the city's high street (Image: Steve Brading)

On November 11, there will be a two-minute silence at 11am at the city's town hall.

The following day, Colchester Council will be holding its annual remembrance service and wreath-laying ceremony on November 12 from 10.45am.

This service will take place at the city’s war memorial, in High Street, and after a two-minute silence at 11am there will also be a military and dignitary parade to celebrate the Remembrance Day.

There will be road closures in Head Street, High Street, and St Nicholas Square from 8am till 1pm on the day for the remembrance event.

Clacton

March - A photo from last last year's event in Clacton (Image: Tendring Council)

A special parade to remember the fallen soldiers that have sacrificed their lives for us will take place in Clacton on November 12.

It starts at 10am and will see uniformed youth organisations, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and others march from the town hall in Station Road.

The march will also feature members of Tendring Council and dignitaries taking a salute, before the group heads towards the town’s War Memorial, in Marine Parade West, for a remembrance service.

Walton-on-the-Naze

At 10.30am on November 12, there will be a remembrance parade marching through the town’s high street.

It will be led by Parade Marshal Colin Fisher of the northeast Essex branch of the Royal Marines Association.

Residents are also invited to head to the War Memorial, in Walton Road, to celebrate the brave men and women who gave their lives for their country.

After the Parade, refreshments will be available at Walton Baptist Church, in Winchester Road.

Witham

A remembrance parade and service will take place on November 12, starting in The Avenue from 2.20pm.

Once moving, the parade will head towards Collingwood Road, and Newland Street.

The memorial service will take place at 3pm in the town’s Memorial Gardens, tea and coffee will be provided by the Royal British Legion following the ceremony.