The Princes Theatre has teamed up with Mansion House Florist to run the workshops aiming at getting people into the festive spirit.

Led by tutor Keeley and her team, people of all abilities can create a handmade charm for their front door this Christmas on November 29 and December 4.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure and public realm at Tendring Council, said the workshops were great fun to do with friends.

He said: “This is an ideal way to get into the Christmas spirit, with some festive art and craft with your friends or maybe family

“At the end of it you can take home your fantastic wreath to proudly display on your front door; and help to spread some Christmas joy in your neighbourhood as well.”

Festive - One of the wreaths made at last year's workshops (Image: Princes Theatre)

The workshop includes all materials, festive nibbles and a glass of bubbly, mulled wine or hot chocolate, as well as some Christmas tunes to get you in the mood.

On both days, the workshops begin at 7pm and doors open at 6.30pm at The Princes Theatre, in Station Road.

Tickets are £45 from princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office at 01255 686633.