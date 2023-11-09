Traffic has been stopped in both directions of the A12 between the J16 and J17 due to a medical emergency.

This is now leading to seven miles worth of traffic on the A12 southbound and three miles of congestion on the A12 northbound.

A spokesman for Essex Police has commented on the situation so far.

They said: “We received a call from our ambulance service colleagues requesting assistance at the scene of an incident on the A12 at Chelmsford.

“A road closure is in place in the area while they deal with a medical emergency.”

The East Of England Ambulance service has been contacted regarding this incident.

More as we get it.