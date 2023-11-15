Theo and George Serghiou have always been passionate about giving back, after watching dad Pete trying to help people in need.

While watching videos on YouTube, especially those by 'Mr Beast', the two eight-year-olds have been looking to find their own way of giving back.

The American YouTuber, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, rose to fame with videos featuring expensive stunts and challenges, and giving away money.

His videos include projects like building 100 wells in Africa, for which he has been both praised and criticised globally.

But his approach and ideas for funding projects have inspired the twins to start a similar campaign in their hometown.

Mr Serghiou said: “They've always wanted to help homeless people with food every time we are out and about. They have seen me do it

"This idea came from watching YouTube. They saw Mr Beast doing something similar.

“When I asked them if they wanted to do anything this Christmas, they asked me to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for presents.”

With the help of their father, the boys set up the fundraiser page to raise money for Christmas presents for those children who are unable to spend Christmas at home, whether they have to spend it in children’s homes or hospital wards.

The money raised will be used to buy toys, which will be given to hospitals and homes in the area.

Thanks to the support of family and friends, the twins have already reached their target of £500, but do not want to stop there so they can help as many children as possible.

Mr Serghiou said: “It makes me very, very proud, not just for what they are doing but to know and show that they have morals and know what's right and wrong.

"Even though sometimes they don't get what they want, they know there are some people out there with nothing.”