John Berry, 85, appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court today having been charged with the murder of his wife Edna Berry, 80, who died earlier this year

Police attended the couple’s home in Turpins Close, Holland-on-Sea, on February 21 following reports of a woman sustaining serious injuries.

Officers say Berry himself rang 999 following the "violent attack".

Paramedics rushed to the scene and took Mrs Berry to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire where she died the same evening, shortly after 9.30pm.

Her husband was subsequently arrested by police and later charged with her murder.

During an appearance in court back in May, Berry denied murdering his wife but admitted causing her death by manslaughter.

Berry, who was bailed from Chelmsford Prison, attended Chelmsford Crown Court again this afternoon to face a full trial - but admitted the charge of murder before the trial could get underway.

Berry was re-bailed with the same conditions and is not due to return to court for sentencing until January 5

Judge Christopher More told the court: “Mr Berry understands on his return the court firstly must impose a life sentence the consideration however will rest on the minimum term.”

Addressing the defendant, Judge Morgan also warned the 85-year-old of the consequences of failing to attend court when required for the sentencing or breaching his bail conditions.

Reacting to not having to return to prison once again, Berry responded: “Thank you very much.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ant Alcock, who led the police investigation from the outset, added: “I want to take this opportunity to offer my sincere sympathy to all those affected in this case – it is simply a tragedy.

“Edna’s family have been understandably deeply affected by this incident and have handled themselves with humbling dignity throughout this investigation.

"My thoughts, first and foremost, remain with them today.

“This is a tragic case and Berry’s conviction today does not change that.”

An inquest into Mrs Berry’s death opened at Essex Coroner’s Court back in March but was suspended amid the police investigation.

The court heard the cause of Mrs Berry’s death was yet to be determined as further probes continue following a post-mortem examination.

Speaking during the opening, coroner’s officer Deborah Wallace said: “Edna passed away at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

“She lived at home with her husband and on February 21 police attended her home and found her injured.

“Paramedics were called, and she was later declared dead at 9.31pm.”