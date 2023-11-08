Eurovision runner-up from Essex, Sam Ryder has released a new Christmas song in time for the celebrations.

The new song ‘You’re Christmas To Me’ has now been released exclusively via Amazon Music along with songs by Anne-Marie and Jorja Smith.

The song is accompanying the release of a new film, Your Christmas or Mine 2 on Prime Video.

His new song sounds like a classic upbeat Christmas hit.

The 34-year-old, originally from Maldon has had some great success since his triumph at Eurovision in 2022, coming second to Ukraine.

His debut album ‘There’s Nothing but Space Man!’ topped the charts after the singing contest.

Describing his new song, Sam Ryder said: "Imagine blasting through the sky on a runaway sleigh with a skin full of mulled wine next to the big red guy…That’s my Christmas song.”