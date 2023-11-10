These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, November 10 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and 27 between 9pm and 5am alongside a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 from 9pm to 6am.

Linked to these there will be a Junction 27 entry slip road closure from 9pm to 5am and a Junction 24 exit slip road closure from 9pm to 6am.

Finally, there are some continuing works on the Southbound way at Junctions 14 and 15 with their entry slip roads, as they are closed until 5am December 18 according to the National Highways website.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the West tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

The M25 clockwise there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 29 for resurfacing works from 11pm to 6am the next day.

Additionally, as part of this, the entry slip road at Junction 28 will also be shut at the same time.

Meanwhile, on the anti-clockwise way the Junction 27 exit slip road will be shut, also from 11pm to 6am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 11 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 northbound way, a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 will occur between 9pm and 5am.

Additionally, the entry and exit slip roads at Junction 19 will be shut for structural works, also from 9pm to 5am.

There will also be continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex Junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, November 12 in Essex?





A12

There will be continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex Junctions on this day.