Grace Richardson, 104, and Daisy Zeal, 101, have both celebrated their birthdays in style at Beaumont Manor Care Home, in Kirby Road.

Grace enjoyed birthday celebrations in the care home with family, the staff, and her friends on Monday.

After being born in 1919, Grace grew up and has spent most of her life in Dovercourt.

Amazing - Daisy claims that turning 104-years-old is her biggest achievement so far (Image: Beaumont Manor Care Home)

She attended Hill School, which was in Main Road, Harwich, and at the age of 14-years-old went to work in a shop and turned her hand to factory work.

The larger-than-life individual was named after her mother Grace Mariah, and she has a brother, two children, and many grandchildren.

When asked what her biggest achievement has been so far? She stated, “reaching 104-years-old”.

Family is “very important” to Grace, and she enjoys regular visits from her daughter.

You can often find Grace seizing the day by starting each morning around 5am with a cup of tea.

The individual also thoroughly enjoys getting her hair done and fashion, she has been with the Care home since September 29, 2020.

Big day - Grace enjoyed her birthday with the care home's staff, family, and other residents (Image: Beaumont Manor Care Home)

The following day after Grace’s birthday celebrations, it was Daisy’s turn.

Daisy was born on November 7, 1922, in Tottenham, London and turned 101 on Tuesday.

During her working career after leaving school, she developed wind screen wipers in a factory.

The delightful individual has two “very close” brothers and sisters. In 1942, she married her sweetheart Cyril and started her own family, giving birth to one child.

During a holiday to Butlins in Clacton, the pair then decided to move to the area following their retirement at the age of 60-years-old in 1982.

Cyril, worked as an engineer for a tool company and sadly died in 2009.

Birthday - Daisy celebrated her 101th birthday on November 7 (Image: Beaumont Manor Care Home)

Home - Daisy joined Beaumont Manor Care Home on May 21, 2022 (Image: Beaumont Manor Care Home)

Daisy has been a member of Beaumont Manor Care Home since May 21, 2022, and thoroughly enjoys interacting with the residents, taking part in home’s activities, and looks forward to regular visits from her family and spending time with them outside the home.

Both beloved individuals enjoyed a large, delicious cake on their birthdays.