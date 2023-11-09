Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Jerry-Lee

Jerry-Lee (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Brown/Black

If you want to adopt Jerry-Lee you can view their full profile here.

Jerry-Lee came into the care of Danaher Animal Home very underweight but has been thriving since then.

He will need continued support and an understanding home to help him continue to grow and develop.

Jerry-Lee is a dog who hasn't been socialised much and comes with a history of reactivity, so will need support around his triggers.

He is described as a "super cuddly boy" who enjoys playing games and running around in off-lead areas.

Billy

Billy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Bull Terrier

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Billy you can view their full profile here.

Billy is a dog who is described as having "a heart of gold" and is looking forward to finding his forever home.

Ideally, Billy would be the only dog in a home and would go into one that has had some experience with Bull Terriers.

He can be strong but most of the time walks well and just loves to be out and about.

Billy came into the centre with an injured tail. Unfortunately, it wouldn't heal so he had to have an operation and now has a shorter tail as a result.

Adams

Adams (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black/Brown

If you want to adopt Adams you can view their full profile here.

Adams came into the care of the centre after being found as a stray with two kittens.

Now that the kittens have found new homes she is looking for one of her own.

She loves the company of people and a lap to sit on, but is not so much a fan of being picked up.

Ideally, Adams will be the only pet in the home and she could live with older children also.

Tiptoe and Bravo

Tiptoe and Bravo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Tiptoe) and Female (Bravo)

Age - One and a half years old (Bravo) and not stated (Tiptoe)

Breed - Lopeared (Tiptoe) and Rex cross (Bravo)

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Tiptoe and Bravo you can view their full profile here.

Tiptoe and Bravo are two rabbits who are looking for a new home together.

They are described as being a "little timid" of people so will need time to gain confidence, especially with regards to handling and accepting fuss.

Additionally, they would benefit from an adult-only home and perhaps with someone who has had experience in keeping rabbits before.