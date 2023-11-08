Bluebird Care Colchester and Tendring provides support and care to residents in the likes of Wivenhoe, Clacton, West Mersea, Brightlingsea, Frinton, Weeley, West Bergholt, Harwich and Dovercourt.

The end-of-life care team at Bluebird Care Colchester and Tendring has now been recognised for their efforts.

The Great British Care Awards, which celebrate the best of the British care sector, recognised the Bluebird team for their exceptional service and commitment to individuals at the most critical stage of their lives.

Melvyn Plum, director, said: "Winning the 'Care Team of the Year' award is a testament to the hard work and heartfelt care that our team provides every day.

"It's an honour to lead a team that stands out not only in Essex, but across East Anglia for their end-of-life care.

"For our customers to be able to spend their last moments at home surrounded by the most important things in their life is a real privilege”.

The accolade follows previous recognition for outstanding palliative care at home after the firm became one of the first in the UK to receive the Gold Standards Framework's accreditation.