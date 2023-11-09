Nine volunteers from the Frinton Frombles cleaned up around the town over the weekend and gathered more than seven bags of rubbish.

The team even collected a stray tent.

The volunteer group also got to use their new hoops and sticks, kindly donated by the Rotary Club of Frinton.

The next clean-up is set to be held on November 18 at 10am, when the group will meet at the Triangle Shopping Centre.

Dogs are welcome and there will be new mini-sticks for children.

For more information head to the Frinton Frombles Facebook Page.