A FRINTON litter picking group conducted a successful litter pick following stormy weather.
Nine volunteers from the Frinton Frombles cleaned up around the town over the weekend and gathered more than seven bags of rubbish.
The team even collected a stray tent.
The volunteer group also got to use their new hoops and sticks, kindly donated by the Rotary Club of Frinton.
The next clean-up is set to be held on November 18 at 10am, when the group will meet at the Triangle Shopping Centre.
Dogs are welcome and there will be new mini-sticks for children.
For more information head to the Frinton Frombles Facebook Page.
