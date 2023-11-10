On Sunday, November 12, the people of Walton are invited to the War Memorial to commemorate the brave men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

The traditional Walton Remembrance parade will be marching through town.

All parties taking part in the parade are asked to assemble in Millennium Square car park at 10.15am to prepare for the march.

The parade will be led by Parade Marshal Colin Fisher, of the northeast Essex branch of the Royal Marines Association, at 10.30am.

Joining the march through Walton's High Street will be the Walton Sea Cadet Marching Band and other local organisations.

The parade will end at the Memorial Gardens, in Walton Road, where the Rev Peter Edwards will conduct the remembrance service.

Hymns will be played by the Tendring Brass Band and The Last Post by Morgan McDonald.

A two-minute silence will begin with the blowing of a World War 2 whistle by a sea cadet, which will then end with the same whistle.

Once the silence has finished and tributes have been made, the laying of the wreaths will begin.

After the Parade, refreshments will be available at Walton Baptist Church, in Winchester Road.

For further information head to: www.wotta.co.uk/remembrance-sunday.