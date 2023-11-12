The 'Hammers Heroes' and winners of the FA Cup in 1980 are joining together to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The event at Frinton Golf Club in the Esplanade will include Geoff Pike and David Cross.

The former premier league players will share their stories, alongside a memorabilia auction in aid of the cancer charity.

Both players, who played as midfielder and striker respectively, can look back on great individual careers as well as successful times when they shared the pitch as West Ham United FC players in the 80s.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the former players, take pictures and receive an autograph at an unforgettable event, hosted by fellow former West Ham player Tony Gale.

Food and drink will be available for guests throughout the night at a cash bar and menus will be sent out to audience members alongside their tickets.

According to the organisers, tickets are "very limited" and cost £25 with an additional £1 booking fee.

The event will take place on February 16 and tickets can be bought online.