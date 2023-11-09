Becky Rogers, of Clacton, celebrated the release of her illustrated children’s book Fearless Fin with her family and all the organisations involved with the book’s release, at Colchester Zoo on Saturday morning.

The mother was joined by her partner Scott, son Ollie, Lennox Children’s Cancer fund, the book’s Illustrator Emma Lazell, and more.

The family are extremely thankful to Colchester Zoo as it kindly allowed the event to take place from 11am till 1:30pm to celebrate the launch.

Launch event - Left to right: Fearless Fin Illustrator Emma Lazell, Lindsey Bidwell from Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund, author Becky Rogers, and Vicky Nash from Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund (Image: Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund)

Becky has commented on the day and emphasised how much it meant to the family.

She said: "It really meant so much to us, it was Finley's favourite place to go.

"Even when he was terminal, he wanted to go visit the crocodiles at Colchester Zoo.

"It holds many important lovely memories for us and Finley, so to be able to have the book launch there meant so much.

"We were able to take the book to Finley's bench and Colchester Zoo couldn't have done enough for us, they were amazing."

Fearless Fin was made in memory of Becky’s three-year-old son Finley Rogers who tragically died on October 19 last year after a battle with T-Cell Leukaemia.

It honours Finley’s legacy as a fun, kind, and caring little boy and also is intended to help other young children and families going through the same experience.

After the family started receiving support from charity Lennox children’s Cancer Fund earlier this year, Becky explained a lovely analogy to the charity which she used to tell Finley and his older brother Ollie as a way of explaining what the devastating condition is.

The analogy described Finley’s blood cells as poorly soldiers that were not able to fight, after hearing this, the charity encouraged Becky to make this a book to help others, it all then went from there.

Family - Becky, Scott, and Ollie attended the event on Saturday to celebrate the launch and to remember Finley (Image: Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund)

Courageous - Becky with the Fearless Fin book at the Colchester Zoo launch event (Image: Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund)

Emma Lazell, the book’s illustrator, who is from Sudbury, is extremely thankful to have been part of the amazing project.

She said: “It’s been an incredibly important project, the most meaningful project I’ve worked on so far, hopefully it will reach so many families going through this situation.

“I feel really honoured to have been the illustrator for the book.

“As soon as Becky got in touch, told me Finley’s story and showed me photos, I immediately knew I wanted to work on it.”

Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund helped to make this important book a reality, as they paid for the publishing and illustration of the colourful book which has such a hopeful and positive message.

Lindsey Bidwell, Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund’s Relations & Partnership Manager, commented on the privilege of being able to help facilitate this project for the family.

Brothers - Finley and Ollie had a strong bond and the book features Ollie turning Finley into a superhero (Image: Becky Rogers)

Big brother - Ollie enjoying the Fearless Fin book at the bench dedicated to Finley at the Zoo near the crocodile section (Image: Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund)

She said: “Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund feels truly honoured to be part of Fearless Fin’s Journey.

“To help his family create an everlasting legacy that captures Ollie’s love for Fin and the bond between two brothers is so very beautiful.

“We hope this wonderful book will help other families who lives are devastated by childhood cancer.”

Bestclan, the business that donated funds to the charity to make this book a reality, believes it is a brilliant book.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Bestclan is proud to support this fantastic book.

"This wonderful family will be helping so many others both now and in the future.”

Fearless Fin has been published via Little Light Publishing and it is available to buy for £6.99.

You can purchase a copy on Little Light Publishing's website at tinyurl.com/f5wz998p.