Frinton Mobility Centre, in Connaught Mews, first opened its doors in 2003 with Charlie Fowler as its proud owner.

Charlie Fowler, the owner of Frinton Mobility Centre Ltd, said: "We chose the site in Connaught Avenue as it has customer forecourt parking and allows our scooters to be displayed and tested by potential clients.

"This allows us to ensure that they are capable of controlling the machines and ensuring it is the right scooter for their needs."

Decorated - The new face of Frinton Mobility centre (Image: Charlie Fowler)

The centre sells mobility scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, rise recliner chairs, beds, stairlifts and many other products that help improve the quality of disabled and infirm people's lives.

Over the summer, the shop installed new signage outside the shop and decorated the front of the shop.

Charlie continues: "We stock a large range of aids from walking stick ferrules, wheelchairs, walkers bathing aids and what we don't stock we can usually get within a few days.

"We supply and fit bespoke stairlifts along with ramps helping with access over steps making life that much easier for those with limited mobility."

Close - Newly installed signs above the store (Image: Charlie Fowler)

The store is now planning to decorate and spruce up the interior of the shop during the winter to make it look even more inviting.

For more information head to frintomobilitycentre.com.