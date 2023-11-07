A MAJOR road has been closed near an Essex airport after a crash involving “several vehicles”.
The M11 London-bound is shut between Junction 10 for Duxford and Junction 8 for the A120/Stansted.
The road was blocked after a crash involving “several vehicles” and has now been closed.
UPDATE - M11 Londonbound - now CLOSED between J10 (Duxford) and J8 (A120/Stansted) after an accident involving several vehicles.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 7, 2023
National Highways are reporting about 4.5 miles of congestion on approach, which is causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.
Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance.
National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
A spokesman said: "f this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.
"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
Diversion Route
Road users travelling southbound on the M11 are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit M11 at J10.
- Follow A505 to Royston.
- Continue along the A505 until the roundabout with A10 to Royston.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A10 to Royston.
- Continue along the A10 through Royston, Reed, Buckland, Chipping and Buntingford to the A10/A120 roundabout.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A120.
- Continue through Standon and Little Hadham.
- Re-join M11 southbound at J8.
Road users travelling on the A11 towards the M11 J9 are advised follow the below diversion route:
- From A11 leave at M11 J9A southbound exit slip.
- Approach the Barbell junction and take the 3rd exit onto the A1310 northbound.
- Continue on the A1310 until the roundabout with A505.
- Take the 1st exit onto the A505 westbound towards M11 J10.
- Continue on the A505 until reaching M11 J10.
- If travelling southbound on the M11 follow the above diversion route to re-join M11 at J8.
