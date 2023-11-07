The M11 London-bound is shut between Junction 10 for Duxford and Junction 8 for the A120/Stansted.

The road was blocked after a crash involving “several vehicles” and has now been closed.

UPDATE - M11 Londonbound - now CLOSED between J10 (Duxford) and J8 (A120/Stansted) after an accident involving several vehicles. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 7, 2023

National Highways are reporting about 4.5 miles of congestion on approach, which is causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.

Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

A spokesman said: "f this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Diversion Route

Road users travelling southbound on the M11 are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit M11 at J10.

Follow A505 to Royston.

Continue along the A505 until the roundabout with A10 to Royston.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A10 to Royston.

Continue along the A10 through Royston, Reed, Buckland, Chipping and Buntingford to the A10/A120 roundabout.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A120.

Continue through Standon and Little Hadham.

Re-join M11 southbound at J8.

Road users travelling on the A11 towards the M11 J9 are advised follow the below diversion route: