Putmans Photographers, a photography business set up in 1921, is home to thousands of pictures of Walton in the days of old.

Putmans have been collecting photographs of Walton for almost 80 years and now boast one of the most comprehensive collections of images spanning over 150 years.

The archive includes pictures of the old High Street, the pier, schools, carnivals and even pictures of the devastating 1953 floods.

A collection of just over 100 new snaps of Walton have been generously added to the archive by Tony Horton.

Although it has now shut down for business enquiries, Pete Frost, one of the company's partners still maintains the online Old Walton Photo Archive.

Pete Frost, a partner in Putmans Photographers, said: "I am of course delighted to have been invited to include Tony’s collection in the archive as, although there are already more than 3,000 images available to view, it has added 200 new images of Walton from the past."

Pictures included in the archive are available to buy. Go to www.putmans.co.uk/oldwaltonindex.htm