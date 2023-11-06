As many as 50.8 per cent of first-choice applicants to the Beehive Lane Community Primary School in Chelmsford were unsuccessful in securing a place at the school, according to recent Government data.

Of the 59 applicants who put Beehive Lane Community Primary School down as their first preference starting in September 2023, only 29 were offered a place. Altogether 140 places were available. There were no second-place or third-place preference offers.

The latest Ofsted report in 2016 rated the school outstanding with a report adding: “The headteacher provides outstanding leadership. His exceptionally clear vision ensures an unrelenting focus on improving the quality of teaching and raising standards in this continually improving school.”

No primary test or assessment data has been published for 2020, 2021 or 2022. Data for 2023 will be published in December. However, in 2019 81 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. The national average was 65 per cent.

The second most popular in Essex and the most popular in Witham was Elm Hall Primary School where just 51.7 per cent of first-place preferences were successfully awarded.

Of the 56 applicants who put it down as a first-place preference, only 29 were offered a place. There was one second-place preference offered.

In its last rating by Ofsted in 2010 – nine years before it switched to being an academy – inspectors rated the school outstanding adding “The headteacher and staff ensure their uncompromising vision of a school community where all encouraged and helped to ‘be the best you can be’ is met exceptionally well.”

The third most popular school was Chancellor Park Primary School also in Chelmsford where just 57.1 per cent of first-place preferences were successful.

Of the 56 applicants who put that school down as a first-place preference, only 29 were offered a place. There were no second-place or third-place preference offers. Altogether 29 youngsters were offered a place starting September 2023.

The latest attainment data from 2019 had 90 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards in reading, writing and maths.

St Andrew’s Bulmer Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School in Sudbury is the fourth hardest school to get into – 60 per cent of first-place preference applications were offered a place.

The latest Ofsted report in 2018 rated the school as good.

Lee Chapel Primary School in Basildon – where 60.5 per cent of first-place preferences were offered a place – was the fifth hardest primary school to get in.

In 2019 83 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Primary school applications are now open for children set to start school in September 2024.

Children are entitled to start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday. Parents and carers of children born between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, need to apply during this window.

Applications can be made from today, Monday 6 November, until the national closing date of Monday, January 15. Parents and carers can apply online at www.essex.gov.uk/admissions.

Applications received after the January 15 deadline will only be considered once all on-time applications are determined. This means applying late could reduce your child’s chance of getting a place at their preferred school.

Councillor Tony Ball, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability, said: “Starting school for the first time marks an exciting milestone in a child’s life and we want to ensure the application process is as smooth as possible for parents and carers.

“Parents applying on time and using their four preferences will help to ensure their child gets the best possible opportunity of a place at a preferred school for when they start their primary education from September 2024.”