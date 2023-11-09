Michael Broad, 74, and his wife, of Holland-on-Sea, have spent eight years trying to convince Essex County Council's SEND team to provide their 14-year-old daughter with additional help.

The teenager, who was born in 2009 at just 26 weeks, was diagnosed with severe ADHD at the age of six and this year it was confirmed she suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

According to Michael, he and his wife, who have a special guardianship over their daughter, first tried but failed to secure an Education, Health and Care plan for her in 2017.

Determined - Michael and his wife will not stop until their daughter gets the appropriate support she needs (Image: Michael Broad)

Then, after moving into secondary school and not receiving the right level of special needs care, the girl was forced to move schools twice due to severe bullying.

She was then taken out of the schooling system all together due to elevating issues which started to severely impact her wellbeing.

Since then, some 18 months ago, Michael and his wife have finally received a Level 4 EHC plan and funding for their daughter following persistent contact with Essex County Council’s SEND Operations Team.

However, despite being given a glimmer of hope, Michael and his wife are still struggling to get their daughter back into a school which can accommodate her needs.

After visiting a school the couple felt would be suitable back in October, Michael was told a SEND team worker would send documents to the school to decide if it could accommodate his daughter.



Help needed - Michael believes that his daughter has been let down by the system (Image: Michael Broad)

After contacting the school a month later, however, Michael was told the school never received any correspondence and it was now too full to take on any further students.

The frustrated dad said: “I have literally run out of options - we are at our wits end, we have been let down on behalf of our little girl.

“We are desperate. She needs and deserves to be in school and has done nothing wrong - she is ill and we have been let down by these people, she needs more help.

“It’s all a waiting game and they just keep going round and round whilst we are waiting to hear back - everything is lip service."

Bosses at Essex County Council have now responded to the allegations.

A spokesman said: “Any concerns raised by parents are dealt with according to our established processes and we are in touch with the family directly.

“Essex County Council is committed to ensuring every child in the county has the support they need to meet their educational potential, and they receive all the necessary support and resources to meet any special educational needs or disabilities.”