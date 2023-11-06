Hundreds of families gathered at the end of the attraction and along the seafront to watch two displays on Saturday.

For the first time a lower noise display was staged for younger children at 6pm with the main event at 9pm.

The rides on the pier stayed open until 10pm and live music was provided in the Boardwalk Bar and Grill by Just Lee.

Communications manager Nigel Brown said the event was a great success and it was one of the best turnouts in recent years for Guy Fawkes.

“We were very lucky with the weather – it had been wet and windy earlier in the day but the rain stopped in time for the displays,” he added.

“There were good crowds at the top of the pier and families also lined-up all along the top promenade to watch the fireworks.

“We have put on an early display for younger children before, but making it lower noise this year certainly seemed to go down well with many people and is something we will probably repeat.”

It was the 13th and final fireworks date in the 2023 programme, the largest ever staged by the pier. The 2024 dates will be announced in the New Year.

The pier’s teams are now busy putting up Christmas decorations ready for the festive season which begins on November 25 with the opening of Santa’s Grotto.