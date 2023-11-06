The Aurora Borealis are typically best seen in areas with high latitudes and are closer to the Arctic, such as Iceland and Scandinavia, however, were visible in parts of the county last night.

On Sunday the Met Office said the best chances to see the northern lights, were in Scotland, but “it could be possible as far south as central Wales and England”.

And this was exactly the case, with some lucky Essex residents on hand to snap some stunning shots of the Northern Lights in Essex.

The incredible lights were also visible in parts of Essex earlier this year.

James Newman took a great shot of the lights from his home in Colchester on Sunday evening.

He said: “It is not something you see this far south every day, but luckily enough this is the third time this year I have seen the Northern Lights with the sun coming up to it's solar maximum.

“I look at an app which gives me information on the Northern Lights which so looked out my window and you could see it faintly with the naked eye, but you needed a camera to see it better.

“It's such an amazing sight to see and one you don't forget.”

Elsewhere, photographer Lizzie Barrie snapped the Northern lights just north of Halstead.

The Aurora is caused by atoms and molecules in our atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun, according to the Royal Museum Greenwich.

Adding that the light's wavy patterns are created by force lines in the Earth's magnetic field, with the different colours created by different gasses.

The lowest area of the Aurora is normally around 80 miles from Earth whilst the top could be hundreds of miles above Earth.

Usually, Scotland is the only part of the UK that is lucky enough to see the wonders of the world.