POLICE are seeking a man they want to speak to after an attempted burglary in Clacton.
Officers were called to an address in Old Road, Clacton, shortly before 9pm on September 10 following reports of an attempted burglary.
Investigating officers are appealing for the public's help to identify the man in connection with their enquiries.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you recognise him, or have any further information, please contact us quoting reference number 42/163142/23.
If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”
Police can be contacted either by dialling 101 or by using a live chat service on the Essex Police website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here