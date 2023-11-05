Officers were called to an address in Old Road, Clacton, shortly before 9pm on September 10 following reports of an attempted burglary.

Investigating officers are appealing for the public's help to identify the man in connection with their enquiries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you recognise him, or have any further information, please contact us quoting reference number 42/163142/23.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

Police can be contacted either by dialling 101 or by using a live chat service on the Essex Police website.