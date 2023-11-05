According to Essex Police, a Honda Africa Twin was stolen from an address in Chestnut Avenue, with the force attending the address at 5pm on Saturday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any information about the burglary.

A post from Essex Police read: “We are appealing to anyone who may live in the area and witnessed anything or have any CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us quoting incident number 1103 of 4 November.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.”