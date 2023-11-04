Essex Police was called to Fiveways Superstore in the Triangle Shopping Centre, Frinton, at around midday on Friday, September 22 following reports of a theft.

The female suspect entered the store and stole over £70 worth of alcohol, and police have now released a picture of the woman they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries.

A statement from Essex Police read: “If you recognise her or have any further information, please contact us quoting reference number 42/170575/23.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

Members of the public can contact the police by calling 101 or by using a live chat option on the Essex Police website.