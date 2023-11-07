Clacton's largest November Christmas market boasts more than 80 stalls full of local sellers and is set to return to the seaside town bigger than ever before for two days.

The market is set to be held at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, with hundreds of festive goodies and treats available for two full days of fun.

Set to be open for business from November 18 until November 19, this year marks the event's first full weekend of hosting the market and even boasts an exclusive opportunity to meet the cast of this year's pantomime.

Busy - Last year's largest November Christmas market in Clacton (Image: Michelle Allwright)

Open from 10am until 3pm, the free to enter market includes hampers, toys, Christmas decorations, jewellery, cakes, perfumes, candles, cards, jams, crafts and much more.

Michelle Allwright, the event organiser, said: "We have been organising this event for several years at Princes Theatre and this is the first year we are holding the event on both Saturday and Sunday.

"We have a variety of stalls on both days and everything you could possibly need for Christmas.

"We have a great footfall and it's a lovely chance to do some early shopping and feel festive whilst supporting local businesses."

Talent - The cast of the Princes Theatre's annual panto, Aladdin (Image: Princes Theatre)

On November 18, at a time that is yet to be confirmed, the cast of the Princes Theatre's Aladdin pantomime will be putting on a performance for all attendees.

After the performance, attendees with tickets to an upcoming pantomime performance will be able to meet and greet various cast members.

Some of the members the audience can meet are Philip Day, the dame who will be playing Widow Twankey, Cleopatra Higgins, who plays Princess Jasmine, and Graeme Mathews who plays Wishee Wally.

Other cast members include Eastender's actor John Altman as Abanazar, John Patel-Foster as Aladdin and Laurna Curnick who plays the Spirit of the Ring.

Future showings of the pantomime will be on from December 8 until January 1 and will be full of the classic pantomime fun and laughter at every performance.