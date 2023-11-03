Billy Mooney, 20, of Manor Court, Enfield, was sentenced yesterday to three years and 8 months in a young offenders institution due to the two-vehicle collision he caused in Clacton on October 29 last year.

Essex Police has now revealed the dramatic CCTV footage which shows the event transpiring around 4.15pm in Oxford Road, Clacton, where Mooney’s dangerous driving led to a crash which severely injured an elderly man.

From the start of the video, it shows a stolen black BMW 3 Series vehicle travelling at quite a great speed, coming close behind a small black vehicle.

Moments later, the BMW grows inpatient of being behind the vehicle and makes the extremely dangerous choice of overtaking when there is on-coming traffic on the opposite side of the road.

Due to Mooney’s decision, the footage shows the BMW colliding with a silver Citroen C3 vehicle before fading to black and then showing the damaged BMW at a standstill on the road.

During the head-on collision, the Citroen was significantly damaged and propelled into a front garden of a property nearby.

The unnamed driver of the Citroen, a 90-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and had to spend several weeks in hospital.

He suffered with two fractured vertebrates in his neck, a fracture to his spinal column and a bleed on the brain, thankfully, he has recovered from the injuries.

Essex Police was able to investigate the incident and found Billy’s DNA on the BMW’s airbag.

Mooney was then arrested and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, taking without consent, driving without insurance, failing to report a collision, and failing to stop after a collision.

PC Danny Wheeler investigated the incident and has emphasised how truly dangerous this situation was.

He said: “I am not exaggerating when I say this could quite easily have become an investigation into a road death.

“Mooney had no regard for other road users when he was racing through the residential streets on Clacton.

Mooney admitted to the offences at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.