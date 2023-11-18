Here are some of the most memorable productions to include parts of Essex.

Blackadder Goes Forth

This was the fourth series of BBC sitcom Blackadder, starring Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry.

These episodes are set in 1917 on the Western Front in the trenches of World War 1.

However, you might be surprised to learn there is an Essex link.

The opening and closing credits to Blackadder Goes Forth were recorded on location at the former Colchester Cavalry Barracks, at the Garrison.

Yesterday

As you might recall, Danny Boyle’s 2019 film Yesterday imagined a world where only one person remembers the Beatles.

Starring ex-EastEnders actor Himesh Patel, the likes of Ed Sheeran, James Corden, Sarah Lancashire and Robert Carlyle also appeared in the movie.

Clacton Pier was used as a filming location, with Patel’s character Jack busking there.

The town square also made an appearance, with landmarks such as the Magic City arcade visible in the background.

Hi-de-Hi!

Long-running BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi aired from 1980 to 1988.

It was written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, who also wrote Dad’s Army.

The series itself took place at a fictitious holiday camp, Maplins, in 1959 and 1960.

In actuality, the location scenes were filmed at real-life holiday camp Warners in Dovercourt.

The Third Day

Starring Jude Law, this Sky psychological thriller filmed scenes in Osea Island, near Maldon.

Around 200 cast and crew worked on the island - which is referenced in the show - for four weeks in autumn 2019, as part of the production.