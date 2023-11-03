Patients are being urged to go to the surgery in-person if they are in need of an appointment.

A spokesman for Walton Medical Centre said: "Our phone lines are currently down, if you require an appointment please come down to the surgery.

"We are trying to get this fixed as soon as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

For more information head to: www.waltonmedicalcentre-essex.nhs.uk