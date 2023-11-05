Now is the best time to do is as it is the annual national spa week, celebrated from October 30 to November 5.

Luckily, Essex is home to a number of incredible spas. We took a look on TripAdvisor to see which spas have been rated the best, according to reviewers.

Here’s what we found:

1. Adonia Hammam Spa

This unique spa based in 49/51 Hamlet Court Road in Westcliff came out on top compared to all other spa’s in Essex.

Out of a total of 59 reviews, the spa received 59 excellent ratings.

The themed spa is based on authentic Moroccan traditions and offers a range of therapies and holistic treatments.

It is a little different to the other spas in the area and is also rated as the best in Westcliff.

2. Bannatyne Health Club and Spa- Colchester, Kingsford Park

Coming in second place was Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Layer Road, Kingsford Park in Colchester.

It is also rated as the best place for spa and wellness in Colchester and out of 484 reviews, it has received 182 excellent ratings.

It is very popular for spa days as they offer a classic afternoon tea experience.

3. Lifehouse Spa

Lifehouse Spa in Frinton Road in Thorpe le Soken has been rated as the third best spa in Essex.

It is a popular adults only spa sat within 12 acres of listed gardens.

Out of 469 reviews, Lifehouse has received a total of 152 excellent ratings.

Guests can stay overnight and enjoy a range of foods from a large menu as well as an evening meal.

There is a plunge pool, salt inhalation room and a range of facilities to enjoy.

4. Roslin Retreat

Out of a total of 42 reviews, the Roslin Retreat has received 39 excellent ratings.

The Roslin Retreat at the Roslin Beach Hotel in Thorpe Esplanade in Thorpe Bay is currently rated as the fourth best spa in Essex.

Many of the reviews mention a “friendly” and “professional” environment and the spa is popular because of the existing hotel restaurant.

5. Aqua Springs

Aqua Springs at Leisure World in Cowdray Avenue in Colchester has been rated as the fifth best spa in Essex.

This spot has affordable day spa entry prices and has a range of treatments available too.

It is popular for the number of facilities which include a plunge pool, steam room, salt inhalation room, aromatherapy room, cool pool and more.

Out of 148 reviews, it has received 40 excellent ratings.