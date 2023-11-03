YOUNGSTERS donned their spookiest Halloween costumes for a special inflatable soft play fun day at Clacton Leisure Centre.
The free event, organised by the Clacton Carnival Association, took place at the centre, in Vista Road, on Sunday.
It included craft stalls, entertainment, refreshments, face painting and photo booth activities.
The town’s Uniform Bank was also at the event
Youngsters were invited to take part in the free 90-minute soft play sessions and there were also carnival games on offer.
Prizes were awarded to the best costume in each session thanks to sponsorship from Castles and Comic Books.
The event was sponsored by Tendring Council, which runs the leisure centre.
