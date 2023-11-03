Taking place at Clacton Town Hall from 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 7, the meeting is an opportunity for people to learn more about the awards and get involved.

This year saw the seventh Tendring Youth Awards, headline sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority, and nominations are due to open again in January for next year’s awards – all held to recognise brilliant young people, as well as adults who support them.

The awards is run by an independent committee and relies on volunteers to put the event together.

Karen O’Connor, chairwoman, said: “Our AGM is an important part of how we run as an organisation, but also crucially an opportunity for people to learn more about how we work, look at sponsorship options, and get involved,” she said.

"Each year we look to celebrate and congratulate the fantastic young people of Tendring, and we always need help to do that; from helping run the committee, to spreading the word, bringing in sponsors or helping out on the night.

“We would love for you to come along to the AGM to give us your support, and join in too.! Even if you can only give a little bit of your time, that would be hugely appreciated – it is not an onerous position, but a very rewarding one!”

Go to tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards or email the committee at thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com.