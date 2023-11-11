Anton Benson Productions is putting on a string of pantomime dates of Aladdin at Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, from December 9 to January 1.

For the twenty-one shows, there is a brilliant range of talent with Cleopatra Higgins as Princess Jasmine, Ex-Eastenders actor John Altman as Abanazar, and children's entertainer Graeme Mathews as Wishee Wally.

Josh Patel-Foster will play the titular character in this pantomime production of Aladdin.

Adult tickets cost £16 and children tickets cost £15 for anyone under the age of sixteen.

Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/54bejts3.