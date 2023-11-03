Becky Rogers, of Clacton, is releasing an illustrated children’s book called Fearless Fin in memory of her son, Finley Rogers.

The book was set to be launched on Saturday at Colchester Zoo.

Finley was diagnosed with T-cell leukaemia in January 2022 at the age of two.

He went into remission but relapsed and eventually died on October 19 last year.

Throughout Finley’s cancer journey, Becky, who is also a primary school teacher, would often tell him and his older brother Ollie, an analogy that explained the devastating topic of cancer and what Finley was going through.

Fearless Fin - The book launches tomorrow with an event at Colchester Zoo (Image: Becky Rogers)

Loving family - Left to right: Ollie Rogers, Scott Rogers, Becky Rogers, and Finley Rogers (Image: Becky Rogers)

The beautifully worded analogy which described Finley’s blood cells as poorly soldiers not able to fight was suggested as a possible book idea by Lennox Children's Cancer Fund after the Rogers family started receiving support from the charity.

Becky wrote the story in March this year following what would have been Finley’s fourth birthday.

She said: “After he passed, I noticed Lennox was doing a campaign and I felt I needed to get Finley’s story out there.

“We were having a conversation, and we explained the analogy that we used for Ollie and Finley, they then asked if we thought about putting it in a book.

Courageous - Finley was known as a positive and fun little boy (Image: Becky Rogers)

Brothers - Finley and Ollie had a strong bond and the book features Ollie turning Finley into a superhero (Image: Becky Rogers)

“I decided to do it just for myself. Writing was a bit of an outlet for myself, at this point I wasn’t even leaving the house, it was really difficult.

“I wanted to use the analogy and write about how amazing Finley and Ollie were through the journey.

“At that time, it was just for myself, I wrote it and kept going back and read it to my husband, he advised me to show it to the charity.”

After reading the story, the charity wanted to help Becky and the family release it as a book and funded illustrator Emma Lazell to create drawings for it.

Beloved - A photo of Finley (Image: Becky Rogers)

Family - Another photo of the Rogers family (Image: Becky Rogers)

The book has been meticulously put together, after Becky sent Emma photos of Finley and the family, she designed characters and locations based on the photos.

To add more attention to detail and highlight to children the gradual changes, symptoms and warning signs of cancer, the book features illustrations of gradually thinning hair, nose tubes, and other important things.

The whole family is “excited” for the book launch, especially Ollie, as the book acknowledges the important relationship the brothers had.

Becky hopes the book continues Finley’s legacy and helps other young children and families that are going through the same experience.

Most importantly, she wants Fearless Fin to bring hope to others.

She said: “It is really lovely, and it hasn’t got the ending that Finley had, I really hope it is going to be a book that can be handed out to anyone going through that journey.

“I hope it gives someone hope, the message of the book is finding that hope and positivity and how incredible the children and the children’s siblings are.

“I am hoping it will have that message, these are the signs and symptoms you can look out for, keep that hope, keep that fun, it’s so important.

“It’s something positive coming out of something really heartbreaking, rather than dwelling on negatives and the solemn side.

"Finley was so positive, upbeat, and full of fun, and I want to carry it on to honour him.”

Fearless Fin will be available to purchase from Amazon.co.uk this week.