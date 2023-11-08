Special Inspector Samantha Wright and Special Constable Carrie Croud teamed up to tackle Cancer Research UK’s 100 mile challenge.

The pair finished a day early, raising £365 for the charity.

Special Constable Adam Harbison joined them on the last leg of the challenge.

They braved rain and mud while walking along the Benfleet Downs for 13 miles.

Samantha said: “Carrie and I found this a great challenge. We wanted to take part to raise awareness of Cancer Research UK and to support the work they do – it really is an important cause.

“Their work is helping to increase the survival rate of those affected by cancer by carrying out vital research that everyone can help to support.

“100 miles is quite a distance, but we ditched the car and planned walks with our dogs to keep us going.

“I’d encourage others to think of taking part in such a challenge – the sense of achievement is wonderful.

“Walking together kept us motivated throughout.

“We’d like to thank all our donors, helping us to raise £365, it really is appreciated.”