On November 11, multiple local performers will be putting on an amazing musical play at both an afternoon showing at 3pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm.

Having been compared to a variety show, the play will be about the local area, the local men who lost their lives in conflict and the history of the Frinton War Memorial Club, so it is not something to miss out on.

Set to play at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, the performance features talent from Hugh Maynard, Pippa D Collins, William Byrne, Jenny Lake and many more.

The play was produced on behalf of Frinton-on-Sea's War Memorial Club, founded in honour of the Frinton men who lost their lives during the First World War.

All proceeds will be sent in aid of the SSAFA, a military charity providing welfare, health and support services for the UK military's serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Tickets are £20 and can be purchased by calling 01255 677540 or by heading to Frinton War Memorial Club, in Fourth Avenue.

For more information head to: https://frintonwarmemorialclub.com/events/