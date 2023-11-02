The storm has already caused significant disruption across the county today, with a landslip causing train services to grind to a halt and an overturned lorry closing the A12 near Colchester.

Essex's coastal areas have been badly hit by the extreme weather, with wind causing sand from beaches to spill over onto pavements.

Sand and stones from Dovercourt's Blue Flag beach on the pavement (Image: Liana Bridges)

Here are the next high and low tide times according to BBC Weather.

Next high and low tide times in Essex

West Mersea

The next high tide in West Mersea will be at 2.38pm at 5.1m.

The next low tide in West Mersea will be at 8.41pm at 1.1m.

Brightlingsea

The next high tide in Brightlingsea will be at 2.34pm at 5m.

The next low tide in Brightlingsea will be at 8.33pm at 1.1m.

Clacton

The next high tide in Clacton will be at 2.22pm at 4.5m.

The next low tide in Clacton will be at 8.26pm at 1.1m.

Walton

The next high tide in Walton will be at 2.11pm at 4.2m.

The next low tide in Walton will be at 8.10pm at 1m.

Harwich

The next high tide in Harwich will be at 2.13pm at 3.9m.

The next low tide in Harwich will be at 7.56pm at 0.9m.

Southend

The next high tide in Southend will be at 3.02pm at 5.7m.

The next low tide in Southend will be at 8.58pm at 1.2m.

Burnham

The next high tide in Burnham will be at 3.05pm at 5m.

The next low tide in Burnham will be at 9.12pm at 0.7m.

Tilbury

The next high tide in Tilbury will be at 3.35pm at 6.4m.

The next low tide in Tilbury will be at 9.27pm at 1.2m.

Hullbridge

The next high tide in Hullbridge will be at 3.16pm at 5.3m.

The next low tide in Hullbridge will be at 9.29pm at 1m.

Osea Island

The next high tide on Osea Island will be at 3.03pm at 5.3m.

The next low tide on Osea Island will be at 8.37pm at 1.1m.