Ryan, 24 and Ian Stainer, 21, have made it their mission to walk a total of 108 miles from Clacton to the White Cliffs of Dover.

“We are both really big history nerds and we have always been quite tied to military circles in a sense and have the greatest respect for it," said Ryan.

“We just thought it would be a good thing to do and raise a bit of money for a relevant charity."

The brothers have participated in various events and Ian waived the banner for the local legion on Remembrance Day and will do so again on Sunday.

He is also part of the air cadets and found through them the charity 'Scotty’s Little Soldiers', which raises funds for bereaved British Forces children.

To make the walk more challenging, the young men will be dressed in historical British wartime uniforms and carry the weight of the soldiers’ equipment, as well as eat modern ration packs for at least one of their meals each day.

According to the brothers, even bad weather will not stop them as they are aiming to raise £1,000 for the charity.

“We haven’t been able to practise the entire distance, as it’s going to take four days," added Ryan.

"General endurance and probably aches and pains, as the days go past, will probably be our major issue there."

The walk will commence on November 8 in Clacton and the brothers have started a JustGiving campaign to collect the funds.