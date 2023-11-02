Essex train operator Greater Anglia confirmed on its website a landslip at Bures, on the border of Essex and Suffolk, means services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Marks Tey and Sudbury.

⚠ Due to severe weather between Marks Tey and Sudbury some lines are blocked. Disruption is expected until further notice.



Train services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) November 2, 2023

LIVE: Updates on disruption across north and mid Essex as Storm Ciarán hits county

LIVE: Updates on disruption across south Essex as Storm Ciarán hits

Delays at London Liverpool Street

The extreme weather conditions also caused flooding between Ingatestone and Chelmsford earlier this morning, causing delays and cancellations to train services between Shenfield and Colchester.

All lines have since re-opened but Greater Anglia has warned trains between Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton, Ipswich, and Norwich remain subject to severe delays and short notice alterations and cancellations.

The rail operator said: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

“Advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

“Specific train service alterations are available here.

“If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare. Please visit greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay for details.”

How is Storm Ciarán affecting Essex?





Delays to train services come as Essex has been battered by Storm Ciarán.

An overturned lorry has closed the A12 near Colchester.

Essex Highways said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Please take extra care and only travel if necessary today. Our emergency crews are on standby and ready to respond to fallen trees/flooding reports."

Tendring Council said it has received reports of fallen trees this morning.

Storm Ciaran is affecting the country's motorways (Image: PA)

Essex County Council's traffic control team said it had been made aware of "numerous fallen trees and standing water or patches of flooding on the roads" by Essex Police.

"Driving conditions may be very hazardous in some areas - please take care and drive to the conditions," it added on social media.

Across the south coast, an amber warning, the second most severe, runs from 6am to 5pm on Thursday with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciaran could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and North East coasts on Thursday.”

Commuters in southern England were urged to work from home, with rail firms “strongly advising” passengers not to travel on routes in and out of London before 9am on Thursday as they assess any fallen trees and debris on the line.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.