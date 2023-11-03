A VOLUNTARY service based in Tendring is set to host a series of warm space events this winter.
Run by Community Voluntary Services Tendring, the Winter Project aims to ensure people are warm, fed and have access to resources during the colder months.
With the rising cost of living and more residents facing fuel poverty, this service is more crucial than ever and has already seen full events in the past month.
The service offers both a warm hub and a Winter Warmer pack, which consists of gloves, a hot water bottle, a thermal vest and socks, all free of charge.
Access to warm hubs is free but the refreshments will be available for a discounted cost.
Sharon Alexander, CVST's chief officer, said: “This project brings the community together to support those who need it, and we know it is always well received.
“To ensure the project reaches those who need it, representatives will take part in door knocks across Tendring, and there will also be a programme of events and roadshows, which we encourage people to come along to.”
Here is a list of warm spaces these winter warmers packs will be available this November:
On November 6, at St Osyth Village Hall, in Clacton Road, there will be a warm space from 10am until 12noon.
In Holland-on-sea, there will be winter warmers available on November 20, from 10am until noon at TSSS Stroke Hall, in Frinton Road.
They will be available in Clacton on November 22 from noon until 2pm at Clacton's Salvation Army, in Old Road.
In Great Clacton, a CVST warm space will be set up in St Marks Church, in Lymington Avenue on November 29, from 9:30am until 11am.
The final warm space with winter warmer packs is on November 30, in Walton's Emmanual Church, in New Pier Street from 10:30am until noon.
The Community Voluntary Services Tendring also created a list compiling various warm spaces and clubs that will be available to attend this winter.
For more information on warm spaces and clubs held throughout the winter head to this handy guide created by CVST here: www.cvstendring.org.uk
