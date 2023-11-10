Tendring Council’s planning committee has agreed to plans for four new electric vehicle charging points at the M&S car park in Arthur Ransome Way, Walton.

Frinton and Walton’s town council recommended the approval of the plans.

Next to the charging stations, there will be one new accessible bay with a charger as well, lighting and CCTV cameras.

Councillor Mike Bush, Tendring Council cabinet member for environment, said: “We welcome the inclusion of electric vehicle charging points on developments, as one of a range of measures to reduce our current and future carbon emissions and negative impact on the environment.

“Indeed, our planning policies include some minimum requirements and no doubt my colleagues and our officers will be looking at how those are developed and strengthened too over time.”

The first charging point in the Tendring area was opened in 2017 in Clacton’s High Street car park and was free of charge for drivers who had paid for a parking space or had a householder’s permit during the designated times.