Ellisons Solicitors will be collecting donations for locations throughout Essex, including foodbanks in Colchester, Frinton, Bury St Edmunds, and Chelmsford.

Deliveries to Colchester Foodbank, in Tollgate Retail Park, will take place on December 8.

For every box collected, the East Anglian law firm will donate an additional £10 and is willing to spend up to £1,000.

Charity - Ellisons Solicitors will donate an additional £10 for every box they receive to donate to the food banks (Image: Ellisons Solicitors)

The foodbank is ideally looking for items such as small bags of rice, long-life milk, long-life juice, shampoo, carrier bags, tinned fruit, razors, jars of coffee, shower gel, tinned goods, and more to be donated.

Ian Seeley, Partner and Chair of Ellisons’ Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, commented on the donation drive.

He said: "The Colchester foodbank in East Anglia works tirelessly to distribute hundreds of food parcels week after week to those most vulnerable.

“The selfless dedication of their volunteers is commendable.

“United in a heartwarming initiative to give back to our community, colleagues across Ellisons now invite the public and local businesses to donate to those in our towns and cities who need it most.”