ACL Essex will be holding workshops at centres across the county, providing support for people during the festive period.

The adult education provider will be offering budgeting and mental health and wellbeing advice.

In addition, fun, creative courses to help learners unwind at what can be a stressful time of the year.

Learners can boost their everyday maths skills for free ahead of the Christmas period with festive Multiply courses.

’‘Make Money Go Further at Xmas’ will teach learners how to cut costs and show them crafty ways to make their money go further.

Meanwhile, ‘Christmas on a Budget’ teaches learners to shop around for the best bargains.

Closer to Christmas, a special ‘Christmas Food Shop on a Budget’ workshop will equip learners with the skills to be economical when cooking Christmas dinner, and how to find the best offers on Christmas food this year.

To support people with their mental health and wellbeing over the festive period, ACL Essex is also putting on a range of creative wellbeing workshops.

The ‘Grateful Gouache’ workshop will encourage learners to discuss gratitude and appreciation, as well as the stresses that Christmas can bring, while painting a snow scene.

Art wellbeing course, ‘Zen-like Zentangles’, also offers the chance to discuss the strains of the season while getting creative, allowing learners to open up in a safe space.

Learners can also practise mindful breathing and find out how to use art as a method of improving their wellbeing with a ‘Drawing Your Breath Wellbeing Art’ session.

Lisa Jarentowski, ACL Essex principal, said: “We know that Christmas can be a difficult time for lots of people, for many different reasons. From finances to wellbeing, our range of courses will help you break down the stresses of the season and provide access to the support you need.

“Whether you would like help with budgeting, want to learn a new skill while sharing your stresses, or simply to unwind and relax, whatever you need over this festive period, ACL Essex is here to help.”

ACL Essex’s Christmas courses start from November 1. Many of them may have funding available, which can help towards the full cost of the course.

To find out more, visit www.aclessex.com/christmas-courses.