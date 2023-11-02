Jack Pridgeon, 23, sparked the ugly brawl while shopping in Great Bromley’s Costcutter store in Harwich Road last December.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Pridgeon, who was “seven out of ten” drunk, squared up to the victim after words were exchanged between them at about 9.30pm.

CCTV footage played to the court showed the dispute quickly turned physical, with the pair grappling before ending up on the shop floor.

Ugly - the dispute broke out in Costcutter in Harwich Road, Great Bromley

Pridgeon, an ironworker and father to a 19 month old child, then got on top of the shopper and repeatedly punched him in the head.

Ryan Evans, prosecuting, said: “Mr Pridgeon got on top of him, punching him continuously to the point he lost consciousness.

“It was prolonged and persistent and there is use of substantial force.”

Mr Evans said the victim suffered swelling and bruising to his jaw, finger and right knee in the attack, which took place in front of a shop worker behind the till.

Sentence - Jack Pridgeon was spared prison during the hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court

He revealed Pridgeon, who has three previous convictions for six offences, was serving a suspended prison sentence at the time of the offence on December 17.

Pridgeon, of St Michael’s Road, Mistley, admitted common assault but was spared time behind bars.

Suspending a 14 week prison sentence for 18 months, Judge Tim Godfrey said it was a “nasty, prolonged attack”.

He added: “You continued your attack upon that gentleman when he was defenceless on the ground.

“You were repeatedly punching him to the face or head while on the ground. You left him severely stunned, if not unconscious.”

Steven Levy, mitigating, said his client had been drinking at the time and entered Costcutter to buy more alcohol.

“There was an exchange, he says the other person was staring at him,” said Mr Levy.

“It was unpleasant but thankfully there are no lasting injuries, nothing is broken.”

Pridgeon must undertake 140 hours of unpaid work and a series of rehabilitation activities.