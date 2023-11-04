Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) and Mad About Theatre hosted the event on Tuesday, October 24.

Sam’s Hall in Imperial House, Rosemary Road, Clacton was decorated with flags and filled with music.

Families were invited to come and join in with crafts, learn about Black History Month, and enjoy refreshments.

Lee Knight, resilience team manager at CVST, said: “Our Black History Month event was a great chance to bring together people from different parts of the community and we welcomed different cultures to enjoy the activities on offer.

“We gave out winter advice and offered winter warmer packs too.”

Indi Allen, from Mad About Theatre, said: “It was a lovely afternoon of music and activities."

“Dougie Swizz gave us a performance of the steel drum as well as telling us all about its history and how they were traditionally made.

“We were delighted to have families from across the community come together for the event, which had a carnival theme, and make carnival crowns.

“It was an occasion to celebrate Black History for Black History Month.”

To find out more about CVST events visit their website or call 01255 425692.