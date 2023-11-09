Norman Gooch, of Dovercourt, was thanked at the Essex Fire and Rescue Services awards night, when he received a medal in honour of his long service.

Mr Gooch joined the service in 2001 as an on-call firefighter at the Frinton Fire Station.

His dedication was rewarded with a promotion to the position of temporary crew manager in 2011 when he transferred to Dovercourt station.

Mr Gooch received the chief fire officer commendation after coming to aid a man who had fallen three floors from a roof and in October 2019 after he assisted at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Harwich, where a casualty suffered a cardiac arrest.

His wife Katie said: “I am incredibly proud of the commitment and dedication he has to the fire service in Dovercourt.

“Norman tailored his own gardening business around being within a few minutes of the fire station from Monday to Friday.

"He gives 120 hours of availability a week and is often out at night on fire calls, as well as being the best dad to his three, soon-to-be four, children.

“He gives up time to voluntarily coach football teams and run clubs for children within Dovercourt too.

"He is an asset to this town in so many ways. I hope he knows how appreciated he is.”