A WIFE has paid a heartfelt tribute to her firefighter husband, who has been honoured for his 20 years in the rescue service.
Norman Gooch, of Dovercourt, was thanked at the Essex Fire and Rescue Services awards night, when he received a medal in honour of his long service.
Mr Gooch joined the service in 2001 as an on-call firefighter at the Frinton Fire Station.
His dedication was rewarded with a promotion to the position of temporary crew manager in 2011 when he transferred to Dovercourt station.
Mr Gooch received the chief fire officer commendation after coming to aid a man who had fallen three floors from a roof and in October 2019 after he assisted at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Harwich, where a casualty suffered a cardiac arrest.
His wife Katie said: “I am incredibly proud of the commitment and dedication he has to the fire service in Dovercourt.
“Norman tailored his own gardening business around being within a few minutes of the fire station from Monday to Friday.
"He gives 120 hours of availability a week and is often out at night on fire calls, as well as being the best dad to his three, soon-to-be four, children.
“He gives up time to voluntarily coach football teams and run clubs for children within Dovercourt too.
"He is an asset to this town in so many ways. I hope he knows how appreciated he is.”
